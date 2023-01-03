The Recovery Room will hold an open house Saturday at its new Pittsfield storefront

PITTSFIELD — The Recovery Room will host an open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday to recognize the new storefront that opened last month at 32 Bank Row.
The business provides elite recovery for everyday athletes with hands-on treatments, hands-off experiences and workshops all focused on recovery and performance enhancement.
Its goal is to increase accessibility and education around what recovery is, why it is important, and how holistic alternative modalities aren’t just for professional athletes. Information: meuccihealth.org.