The Strothman Agency, run by Stockbridge resident, forms literary alliance

BOSTON — The Strothman Agency, a literary agency headed by part-time Stockbridge resident Wendy Strothman, has formed an alliance with Aevitas Creative Management, one of the country’s top literary agencies.
Founder and President Wendy Strothman and Vice President Lauren MacLeod will agent under the Aevitas banner starting Jan. 1.
The Strothman Agency’s clients will move with Strothman and MacLeod to Aevitas; all subsidiary rights inquiries for their clients will now be handled by Aevitas Creative Management for past and future projects.
Strothman, who founded the agency in 2003, has represented Pulitzer Prize-winners David Blight, W. Caleb McDaniel, David I. Kertzer, Amy Nutt, Linda Greenhouse, Anthony Lewis, David Brion Davis, as well as Ruth Simmons, Nobel Peace Prize-winner Shirin Ebadi, and former poet laureate Donald Hall, among many other notable and award-winning authors.
She had previously served as publisher of trade and reference books at Houghton Mifflin and as publisher at Beacon Press. She began her career in 1972 at the University of Chicago Press