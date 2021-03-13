CHESTER — Alaina M.T. Macaulay, Nnamdi Pole and Emily Wojcik have been elected to the board of the Chester Theatre Company.
Macaulay has been executive director of diversity and inclusion for the Isenberg School of Management at the University of Massachusetts-Amherst since summer 2019. The Springfield resident, originally from Milwaukee, formerly served as director of diversity and inclusion for Elms College in Chicopee.
Pole, a professor of psychology at Smith College, has been a board member of the American Psychological Association Trauma Division and the International Society for Traumatic Stress Studies. He also is a fellow of the American Psychological Society.
Wojcik, an alumna of Smith College who lives in Northampton, is managing editor and business manager of the nonprofit literary magazine Massachusetts Review.