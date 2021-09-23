PITTSFIELD — The Berkshire Theatre Critics Association has resumed covering performances by theater companies in the Berkshire Region, which the group defines as Berkshire County, Southern Vermont, Eastern New York from Schenectady to Catskill, Northern Connecticut and the Pioneer Valley.
Member critics will once again be assessing and voting on performances by theaters companies in the region for “The Berkies”, the association’s annual awards ceremony, which will take place Nov. 15 at the Zion Lutheran Church’s community room on First Street in Pittsfield. This season consists of any play, musical, revue or other theatrical form production that took place from Oct. 1, 2019 to Sept. 30. This year’s extended time period allows shows that were held during the restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic year to be eligible for awards.