Three attorneys join Cain Hibbard & Myers

PITTSFIELD — Attorneys Susan Herman, Jeff O’Connor and Kyle Patzwahl have all joined the law firm of Cain Hibbard & Myers.
Herman joins the firm as of counsel with over 40 years' experience in both the public and private sector. She most recently served as chief deputy for the Maine Office of the Attorney General when she worked closely with the attorney general on high priority and sensitive matters relating to state agencies, the governor’s office, the Legislature and members of the public. She also served in that office as an assistant attorney general and a deputy attorney general. Her previous experience also includes 15 years as a private practitioner with a law firm in Lewiston, Maine.
O’Connor also joins the firm as of counsel. He started his career at Cain Hibbard but most recently practiced for 12 years as an associate and partner of a regional Boston-based law firm. His primary responsibilities were defending medical and legal malpractice cases, and representing professionals in licensing and disciplinary matters.
Patzwahl joins as an associate with the firm’s real estate and business group. Originally from Hudson, N.Y., Patzwahl graduated from The George Washington University in 2017 with a bachelor of arts degree in political science and a minor in business administration. A new resident of Lenox, Patzwahl earned his law degree from Boston College Law School and will earn his MBA from Boston College’s Carroll School of Management this year. He was a summer associate at the firm in 2021.