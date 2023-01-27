Three health care agencies renew Berkshire Fallon Health Collaborative

PITTSFIELD — Berkshire Health Systems, Community Health Programs, and other members of the Health Collaborative of the Berkshires PHO have renewed their partnership with Fallon Health of Worcester to provide high-quality, lower-cost health care to members and communities under the state’s Medicaid program, which is called MassHealth.
The PHO and Fallon MassHealth Accountable Care Organization partnership, known as the Berkshire Fallon Health Collaborative, will be available to eligible Medicaid members in the Berkshires. It supports the state’s continuation of the successful Medicaid ACO program.
Effective April 1, MassHealth members identified by the Executive Office of Health & Human Services as having a Berkshire Health Systems, Community Health Programs, or other PHO Primary Care Provider will be enrolled in BFHC. MassHealth is a state-administered Medicaid program that provides health care coverage to eligible individuals.
To enroll in BFHC, participants must live in the service area, which includes all of Berkshire County. For information, visit fallonhealth.org/Berkshires.