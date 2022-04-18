Cannabis-related businesses have become quite popular in Massachusetts since the state legalized the recreational use of marijuana. Pittsfield and North Adams are not on the list of the top cannabis lover’s cities in the United States, but Boston, Springfield and Worcester are.
Those three municipalities represent Massachusetts on a list of the country’s top cannabis lover’s cities compiled by LawnStarter.
Boston is ranked 19th, Worcester 46th and Springfield 69th on the list, which has 97 entries. Only cities located in states where the use of recreational marijuana is legal were considered.
San Francisco is the top ranked city on the list, which is dominated by municipalities from California. Six of the top 10 cities and 13 of the top 20 are located in the Golden State including Long Beach (4); Los Angeles (5); Oakland (6); Pasadena (7); Torrance (9) and San Diego (10).
Newark, N.J. is ranked last. Las Vegas is ranked third on the list and North Las Vegas, Nev. 92nd, five places from the bottom.