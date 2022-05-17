BENNINGTON, Vt. — Caitlin Tilley, the director of care coordination and blueprint manager at Southwestern Vermont Healthcare, recently presented the healthcare agency’s groundbreaking work in population health at the American Hospital Association’s Rural Healthcare Leadership Conference in Phoenix.
In a fast-paced, story slam-style session, presenters had just seven minutes to share how their rural hospitals are implementing strategies that enhance the patient experience, designing care delivery to meet patients where they are, addressing their patients’ medical, mental, and social needs, and improving value. Tilley relayed SVHC’s work implementing a community care team, which has demonstrated a 43 percent reduction in emergency department visits for program participants.