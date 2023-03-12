What you need to know before buying a vacuum cleaner

With spring in the air, this is normally the time one may be thinking about replacing that old vacuum cleaner and is in the market for a new one. So let’s see what some of the experts recommended before you purchase a vacuum cleaner.

First, one question that may come to mind may be; when is the best time of the year to purchase a vacuum cleaner? Jeff Kent, owner and founder of Kent’s Vacuum Center in Great Barrington believes that there are sales throughout the year which many times are dictated by the manufacturers. He calls this the “battle of the brands,” since if one manufacturer has a sales promotion, others manufacturers usually have sales promotions, as well.

Manufacturers also have a sales promotions on “one of their hot items,” Kent said. For example, vacuum manufacturer Miele had a sale on its cordless, bagless models when they first came out. Kent carries only Miele and SEBO, because they tend to last over 20 years if properly cared for, which includes changing the bags and filters when necessary.

Al Clemo, manager of Aerus in Pittsfield, also believes sales on vacuum cleaners are periodic throughout the year and are generally manufacturer driven. Since the company Aerus took over Electrolux, his sales are heavily determined by Aerus, which sells canisters, uprights and central vacuum cleaners.

Anthony Volpe, owner of the Vac Store in Hadley, located a little over an hour from Berkshire County, will run some sales promotions during the holidays or will match the online manufacturers. Since the Vac Store only carries Miele and SEBO vacuum cleaners, he also will run sales when these two manufacturers have their own promotions.

Longevity is another factor when determining which vacuum to purchase. With over 40 years in the vacuum business, Kent advises steering clear of the “big box vacuums,” which are lower in price, because they tend to last only two or three years, which he observed in his over 43-year career at his family-owned vacuum cleaner business.

This longevity factor is why Kent and Volpe’s businesses sell only Miele and SEBO products since these brands typically last well over 20 years. Clemo’s business sells Aerus Electrolux vacuums, whose manufacturer has a 99-year manufacturing history of quality.

“Another decision to consider when purchasing a vacuum cleaner, is to know what you need in a vacuum cleaner,” said Aerus’ Clemo. This is why it is important in Clemo’s opinion, to visit a vacuum retailer with experienced sales professionals.

During this process, his professionals will ask questions such as: Do you have children or pets? Does anyone have allergies? What is your home setting like (i.e. number of rooms or stairs)? Decisions on the filtration system or vacuum design (central vacuum, upright or canister) must also be addressed.

The Vac Store’s Anthony Volpe emphasized having a vacuum cleaner that is comfortable to use when making your decision. “Ideally, you want to have the lightest vacuum cleaner that can do the job,” he said.

This is why Volpe and Clemo believe it is important to speak to a vacuum sales professional who can ask certain pertinent questions to determine which vacuum cleaner is best for you. These questions, Volpe added, should include:

• Do you have to go up any stairs?

• Is the area free of furniture and walls? (After all you don’t want to purchase too large a vacuum cleaner which may crash into anything that can chip or break).

• Do you need a HEPA filter system for allergies?

• Do you want a sealed housing unit where none of the dust leaks from the machine when air passes by?

• Do you need a motorized brush which spins the brush lifting the dirt from the carpet?

Volpe also recommended to find out what the warranty is for the vacuum cleaner and who will do the repairs if needed. The Vac Store has five-year warranty for his vacuum cleaners and seven years for the motor.

Volpe pointed out an interesting formula to estimate the lifespan of a vacuum cleaner. For example, most reputable manufactured vacuum cleaners can last between 12 and 20 years based upon the hours which it is used.

So, if an average vacuum cleaner has a 1,000 hour lifespan, and you use the vacuum one hour a week, with approximately 50 weeks in a year, it will last 20 calendar years. If you use it two hours a week, then the lifespan is 10 calendar years, and for four hours a week, it will last 5 calendar years.

Bissel has a guide in selecting a vacuum cleaner which may be found at bit.ly/3STToDl.

In addition, it is having discounts on some of its selected products throughout the year. These deals may be found at bissell.com/clearance.

Vacuum manufacturer Dyson is also having some discounts on its selected vacuum cleaners, including 10 percent off for new customers. There are some restrictions with this new customer offer. Visit bit.ly/3JbSmiR for any updates and daily deals.

The last piece of advice by all sales professionals is to not have the price be your determining factor. A low price may not include filters, bags, long term warranties or vacuum longevity. Do your research!

Good luck with your spring cleaning.

