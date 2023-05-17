Tito's Mexican Grill finally receives its liquor license. The tequila is on the way.

PITTSFIELD — Tito’s Mexican Grill has finally received its liquor license.
Now, all they need is the liquor.
The restaurant's liquor supply still hasn’t come in quite yet, as a months-long back and forth with the state finally draws to a close; the restaurant is currently selling beer.
Daniel Gomez, owner of the restaurant located at 34 Depot St., said the restaurant received approval to sell alcohol last Thursday, and was able to start vending six types of beer, including Corona, Modelo and Stella Artois.
The length of the process for approval disrupted Gomez’ ability to get a supply of tequila, though, delaying the restaurant’s ability to make mixed drinks such as margaritas. Gomez expects to get a shipment in later this week, and said they are currently finalizing mixed drink recipes.
The process had been ongoing since mid-November, when the restaurant first submitted its application for a new license. Gomez worked with the Pittsfield Licensing Board to get the previous Tito’s liquor license rescinded because they couldn’t get a hold of the restaurant’s former owners to sell it to them. The restaurant had another license transferred to them from Eleventh Pin Restaurant, formerly Ken’s Bowl.
Liquor license for previous managers of Tito's Mexican Grill rescinded, clearing the way for new owners to get one
Tito’s opened under Gomez’ management in December, and had its first inspection from the state toward the end of that month. The state agency had questions for Gomez surrounding the previous ownership and any potential connections the current owners might have.
Gomez said that he provided answers to the state agency, informing the state that the previous owners had no connection, but it wasn’t enough to convince the agency. The state denied the restaurant’s first application.
Gomez said he contacted the office of state Rep. Tricia Farley-Bouvier, who provided assistance with trying to appeal the state’s decision. Eventually, they succeeded and submitted a new application, which was approved last week.
Gomez said his main concern now is getting the restaurant’s drink service back to the level it was at before. Gomez, who has also worked with his father at La Fogata on Tyler Street, said he has never managed a bar this big before. He expects he’ll have some things to figure out.
“If it’s not the same as before, please let us know,” Gomez said. “Bear with us as we try to ramp things back up to where they were.”
Gomez noted that the restaurant has already received a lot of support from the community. In spite of not having alcohol service for Cinco de Mayo, he said the turnout was “fantastic” for the holiday and that word of mouth has helped to keep business steady.
“We’ve got the good food,” Gomez said. “Now we’ve just got to wait for the margaritas for a little bit.”