BENNINGTON, Vt. — Dr. Joshua Tobe has joined Southwestern Vermont Medical Center’s anesthesiology practice and Dartmouth-Hitchcock Putnam Physicians.
Tobe earned his medical degree at the Schulich School of Medicine & Dentistry of Western University in Ontario, Canada and an honorus bachelor in biological science from the University of Guelph in Guelph, Ontario. He completed an internship in family medicine at Queen’s University in Kingston, Ontario, and a residency in anesthesiology at McMaster University in Hamilton, Ontario.
He also completed an accreditation council for graduate medical education fellowship in pain medicine at the University of Southern California. He is experienced in Interventional pain management, which uses pain-blocking techniques to help make day-to-day activities less difficult.