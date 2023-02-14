Williamstown-based TokenTag launches platform to connect Web3 communities

WILLIAMSTOWN — TokenTag, a Web3 social network based in Williamstown, has recently conducted the beta launch of its platform.
TokenTag changes how creators and community managers understand their audiences and how consumers interact with content across platforms. It unifies social channels and chains to create a single, easy-to-use Web3 social ecosystem. By combining Discord, Twitter and the blockchain, users are able to see and directly interact only with community and friends activity.
"Our ultimate goal is to transform the way communities come together and interact," said Daniel Vataj, founder & CEO of TokenTag. "We believe that, with TokenTag, we’ve created a home for Web3 communities that enhances connection, and paves the way for broader consumer adoption of NFTs into the future.”