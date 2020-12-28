1. Berkshire Innovation Center finally opens: It took 12 years and a lot of ups and downs, but the $13.8 million, two-story, 23,000 square foot workforce development center finally opened at the William Stanley Business Park of the Berkshires.

Launch of Berkshire Innovation Center seen as spark for Berkshire economy PITTSFIELD — A who's who of the Berkshire business community, along with state and local officials, gathered at the William Stanley Business Park on Friday for the dedication ceremony of the …

2. Ever wonder what happens to books after they've been donated? Here are some of the places they go:

The story behind the journeys of donated books Robert Ireland is the development director for the Lenox Library. Ireland oversees the fate of a donated book - in fact, thousands of them. Th…

3. Tyringham's famous "gingerbread house" has new owners who plan to fix up the property:

Storied $1.2 million 'gingerbread house' has new owners in Tyringham (VIDEO) TYRINGHAM — Joshua Williams and Shaun Mosley originally are from central New York. They met in New York City, but after residing there for a d…

4. Most current and former politicians are reviled these days. Not this one:

Former Pittsfield Mayor Remo Del Gallo dies at 94 LENOX — Former Pittsfield Mayor Remo Del Gallo, who headed of the city's Democratic Party committee for many years, and was both friend and confidant to politicians across the state, died on …

5. Three generations of the same family have been involved in making this popular hand-made calendar that has reached a significant milestone — its 50th anniversary: