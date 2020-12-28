1. Berkshire Innovation Center finally opens: It took 12 years and a lot of ups and downs, but the $13.8 million, two-story, 23,000 square foot workforce development center finally opened at the William Stanley Business Park of the Berkshires.

2. Ever wonder what happens to books after they've been donated? Here are some of the places they go:

3. Tyringham's famous "gingerbread house" has new owners who plan to fix up the property: 

4. Most current and former politicians are reviled these days. Not this one: 

5. Three generations of the same family have been involved in making this popular hand-made calendar that has reached a significant milestone — its 50th anniversary: 