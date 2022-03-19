Torrey appointed director of RSVP

PITTSFIELD — Lisa Torrey has been appointed director of the Retired Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) of Berkshire County, which is sponsored locally by the city of Pittsfield, and is marking its 50th anniversary in the Berkshires.
Torrey had served as the administrative assistant and investigator in the city of Pittsfield’s Office of Veterans Services for the past four years. She has also worked for the Pittsfield Public Schools and for the former KB Toys at their corporate headquarters, which was based in Pittsfield.
She holds an associate degree in business from Bay Path University and received a bachelor’s degree in human services from Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts in 2019.
RSVP is a national organization funded by AmeriCorps Seniors. The Berkshire chapter currently has 246 senior volunteers and serves 50 local nonprofit organizations.