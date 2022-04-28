ADAMS — The town of Adams will hold a public auction at 1 p.m. May 17 at the Adams Visitors Center at 3 Hoosac St. Ten properties will be on the auction block.
Open houses for three properties — a two-story commercial building at 25 Spring St., an auto garage at 25 Columbia St. and a 1,756-square-foot home at 40 Commercial St. — will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 14.
The other properties include three row houses at 71, 77 and 79 Center St. that will be sold together, and a two-story commercial/residential building at 17 Spring St.
There are also three vacant lots: one on East Road, at 2 First St., and at 43 East Hoosac St.
Information: Sullivan-Auctioneers.com, 617-350-7700.