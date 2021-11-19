STOCKBRIDGE — The town of Stockbridge has received a $20,000 grant from the state’s Planning Assistance Grant Program towards implementing a Natural Resource Protection zoning bylaw, according to the Baker-Polito Administration.
The program, which is funded through spending authorized in the Environmental Bond Bill, is part of an effort to encourage municipalities to implement land use regulations that are consistent with the Baker-Polito Administration’s land conservation and development objectives.
Thirty five projects across the state of Massachusetts received a total of $1.4 million during the program’s latest round of funding.