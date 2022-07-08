<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Training module launched to support women- and/or minority-owned businesses in Berkshires

PITTSFIELD — The Berkshire Economic Recovery Project, a partnership between 1Berkshire and the Berkshire Regional Planning Commission, has launched a women- and minority-owned business enterprise module.

This training module, available in both English and Spanish, provides a high-level overview of what it means to be a certified women- and/or minority-owned business enterprise, and how such a certification can help support the small businesses in the Berkshires.

Interested businesses will also find a direct link to schedule a free intake consultation with the economic development team at 1Berkshire. These consultations will allow 1Berkshire to make direct referrals to technical assistance support to help guide interested women- and minority-owned businesses through the certification process.

Businesses and business owners are invited to visit the module page at https://bit.ly/3yff8zP for more information and to view the recordings.

