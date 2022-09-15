Training sessions available for small and mid-sized nonprofit organizations in the Berkshires

PITTSFIELD — The Nonprofit Center of the Berkshires is teaming up with Berkshire Regional Planning Commission to offer a series of free workshops to small and mid-sized nonprofits looking to increase their capacity and resilience.
The “Level Up Series for Nonprofits” will take place this fall, with over two dozen webinars and in-person workshops scheduled between September and December. To accommodate all-volunteer organizations, some evening trainings will be offered. The workshops are open to all Berkshire nonprofits.
Classes are limited to 20 participants, and free, limited, one-on-one coaching is available for most topics. Registration for workshops is available on a first-come, first-served basis. For additional details about the “Level Up Series for Nonprofits,” or to register, visit www.npcberkshires.org.