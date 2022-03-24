Trio promoted to principals at Adelson & Co.

PITTSFIELD — Certified public accountants Russell Faerber, Timothy Loehr and Zachary Ziemba were recently promoted to principals of Adelson & Co.
A principal is a non-equity executive member of the firm who is on the career path to becoming an equity-owning director. The promotions for all three were effective Jan. 1.
Faerber, a manager with the firm, has been with Adelson & Co. since 2002. The Becket resident has in-depth knowledge of the Internal Revenue Code and provides advisory services in the areas of tax planning, compliance and completion of complex partnership, corporate and high wealth tax returns. He hold a bachelor of arts degree in economics from Ursinus College in Collegeville, Pa., and earned a gold medal as a top scorer on the CPA exam.
Loehr, a technical research specialist, joined Adelson & Co. in 2012. He works on tax and audit engagements, has a thorough knowledge of the Internal Revenue Code and generally accepted accounting and auditing standards, and has extensive expertise in preparing federal and state nonprofit information returns. The Pittsfield resident holds a bachelor's degree in business administration from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst's Isenberg School of Management.
Ziemba, a tax manager, has been with the firm since 2014. The Lenox resident and Berkshire County native has comprehensive knowledge of the Internal Revenue Code and generally accepted auditing standards. His focus is working with high-wealth individuals, commercial entities and real estate professionals providing both tax, attestation and advisory services. He holds a master's of science degree in accounting from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst's Isenberg School of Management and is a board member of the Berkshire Family YMCA.