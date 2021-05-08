ADAMS — Lisa Trybus has joined Adams Community Bank as senior vice president of retail lending, and Peter “Pete” Mirante has joined as vice president of commercial lending.
Trybus has over 30 years of mortgage banking experience and previously served as vice president of mortgage lending at Greylock Federal Credit Union. The graduate of the American Institute of Banking is a member of the Berkshire Compact Workforce Committee and the Lanesborough Holiday Tree Committee.
Mirante has more than 31 years of banking experience, which includes leading branch and sales administration at Greylock Federal Credit Union.
Mirante, active in the community, has served as trustee and finance committee chair at Berkshire Community College; on the finance committee and board of directors at Northern Berkshire United Way; and as board chairman of Berkshire Family & Individual Resources.