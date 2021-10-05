PITTSFIELD — David R. Bissaillon and David Moresi have been appointed to the MassHire Berkshire Workforce Board by Pittsfield Mayor Linda M. Tyer. The mayor of Pittsfield appoint members through its role as the chief elected official of the federally mandated MassHire Berkshire Workforce Board.
A native of Adams, Bissaillon is president of Smith Bros.-McAndrews Insurance Agency in Adams. In his hometown, Bissaillon has served as chairman of the W.B. Plunkett Memorial Trust, on the board of directors for ProAdams and as a town meeting member for the town of Adams. A certified insurance counselor. Bissaillon has more than 25 years of experience in the insurance industry.
Moresi is the CEO of Moresi & Associates, a real estate management, investment and development company in North Adams that he established in 2000. Also a native of North Adams, Moresi received a bachelor of arts degree from Union College in 1997. He resides in Williamstown with his wife, Amy, and two daughters.