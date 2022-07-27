<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Two Berkshire agencies receive consumer mediation funds

Brad Gordon is the executive director of the Berkshire County Regional Housing Authority. The authority is one of two Pittsfield-based agencies that have received funding for consumer mediation programs from the state Attorney General's Office. 

PITTSFIELD —  Berkshire Consumer Services Program and the Berkshire County Regional Housing Authority have received funding from the state Attorney General’s Office for consumer mediation programs. More than $2 million in grants was awarded to programs across the state in this latest round of funding.

Berkshire Consumer Services Program received the funding as a local consumer program, and Berkshire County Regional Housing received the grant as a face-to-face mediation program.

Local consumer programs provide information to consumers concerning state and federal consumer protection laws, and also offer voluntary consumer advocacy and assistance services. Face-to-face mediation programs support the resolution of consumer and landlord/tenant disputes.

