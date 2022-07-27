Two Berkshire agencies receive consumer mediation funds

PITTSFIELD — Berkshire Consumer Services Program and the Berkshire County Regional Housing Authority have received funding from the state Attorney General’s Office for consumer mediation programs. More than $2 million in grants was awarded to programs across the state in this latest round of funding.
Berkshire Consumer Services Program received the funding as a local consumer program, and Berkshire County Regional Housing received the grant as a face-to-face mediation program.
Local consumer programs provide information to consumers concerning state and federal consumer protection laws, and also offer voluntary consumer advocacy and assistance services. Face-to-face mediation programs support the resolution of consumer and landlord/tenant disputes.