Two dentists join Community Health Programs

GREAT BARRINGTON — Community Health Programs has named dentist Ankineedu Babu Dasari to its North Adams family dental practice and dentist Anubhav Jain to its CHP Neighborhood Health Center in Pittsfield.
Babu Dasari is a graduate of of Sibar Institute of Dental Sciences in India, and holds an MBA in health care administration from the University of Findlay in Ohio. He completed his advanced education in general dentistry fellowship at Case Western Reserve University School of Dental Medicine.
Jain is a graduate of Jiwaji University in India, and holds a master’s degree in public health, specializing in epidemiology, from Temple University in Philadelphia. He earned a graduate certificate in dental public health from the Maurice H. Kornberg School of Dentistry, also in Philadelphia.