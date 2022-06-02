Two programs produced by WTBR receive national awards

PITTSFIELD — Two local programs produced on Pittsfield Community Radio, WTBR-FM (89.7), have received Hometown Media Awards in a national contest conducted by the Alliance for Community Media.
“On Patrol with the PPD,” which is produced by the Pittsfield Police Department; and “Wheeling the Pathways of Life,” produced by Brian Fitzpatrick, were chosen out of nearly 1,000 submissions as best in their categories.
“On Patrol” won in the category of “Government Profile Community Radio.” “Wheeling the Pathways of Life” was chosen as the best in the category “Underserved Voices Community Radio.”
The Hometown Media Awards is the foundation of the ACM’s yearly awards program. It is established to honor and promote community media, community radio, and local cable programs that are distributed on public, educational, and government access cable channels.