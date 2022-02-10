PITTSFIELD — United Aircraft Technologies, of Pittsfield, is one of 14 firms from around the state and one of three in Western Massachusetts selected to receive Team Massachusetts Economic Impact Awards from MassEcon.
The company was named the bronze winner in the competition's West Region. The gold winner in the West Region is Big Y Foods, of Springfield, which operates four supermarkets and two gas station/convenience stores in Berkshire County.
The silver winner is White Lion Brewing Co., of Springfield.
MassEcon is a nonprofit alliance of private and public partners that markets Massachusetts.
Gold, silver and bronze winners were selected from each of the five regions involved in the competition: Central, Greater Boston, Northeast, Southeast and West.
General Dynamics Mission Systems' plant in Dedham received the bronze in the Greater Boston region.
The winners will be honored April 7, at a ceremony at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough.