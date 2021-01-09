Elano Dallmeyer has been promoted to program manager for the assistive technology regional and technology support center at UCP of Western Massachusetts, which has locations in Pittsfield and North Adams.
Dallmeyer, who lives in Pittsfield, joined UCP in 2019, as an assistive technology specialist.
As program manager, Dallmeyer will run the Assistive Tech Regional Center, a MassMatch program that demonstrates and loans out assistive technology, as well as the new Community Technology Center for Massachusetts Rehabilitation Commission-vocational rehabilitation members.