The new owners of The Inn at Stockbridge are juggling renovations, raising a family and welcoming their guests

STOCKBRIDGE — As they renovate the newly acquired The Inn at Stockbridge, Gary and Nicole Kroytor are acutely aware of the experience of their guests; as owners, they’re living it themselves.
The couple lives in a suite with a loft and first-floor bedroom tucked just behind the kitchen of the bed and breakfast with their 19-month-old daughter, Riva, and 4-year-old English bulldog Brutus.
It’s been a delicate balancing act to stay open and do major construction to the main house at 30 East St., built as a summer cottage by Phillip Blagdon in 1906. There have also been surprises, behind nearly every wall and under the floors.
"There’s a lot of stuff that we’re finding," Kroytor said. "The electrical is terrible. The plumbing — we’re finally past removing the majority of the bad stuff. But you know, they don’t build houses like they used to.”
He predicts that the house will be standing for another 100 years.
The Kroytors say they love the Berkshires and look forward to sharing their inn with returning guests as well as new families, who, like them, may prefer to travel with their children and dogs.
They have no regrets about buying the inn on Jan. 31 for $1.85 million under the name Coco Lulu Hospitality from Notre Rev Inc. They took two mortgages with Lee Bank, one for $1 million, the other of $700,000.
They plan to invest a total of $500,000 to $700,000 on renovations and have already made a heavy dent in the work.
Spending about $300,000 to date, they have gutted the inn’s main kitchen and rebuilt it, adding counter space, a central island and a new oven. They purchased an industrial washer and dryer, as well as an entire set of towels and sheets to outfit the inn’s 14 guest rooms. They have put up tile in bathrooms, wallpaper in the lounge and dining room, and paid an artisan to add gold leaf to the details of the hand-carved molding in the main house.
This week Gary Kroytor was planning to order a fountain to place in an existing stone-lined shallow pool. The plan there is to make that a foil to the highway noise from the nearby Massachusetts Turnpike.
They’re in the process of laying brick paths between the three buildings on the property. In addition, they’ve begun gutting three of the four guest bathrooms in the main house, collapsing two guest rooms into a suite and ripping out carpeting to expose the home’s original wood floors.
In the cottage and barn, which each have four guest bedrooms, the couple plans to add mini-splits, do cosmetic work, and, in some cases, construction to enlarge bathrooms. They also plan to add pullout-couches to some rooms so they can be used by families.
The property has a heated in-ground swimming pool the Kroytors plan to open by the end of the month.
After the inn gets a fresh coat of paint, the Kroytors plan to build trails on the back of the property and to add a structure or two on the front of the property so that it can be used for weddings and events.
World travelers, the Kroytors said they first thought about opening their own bed and breakfast on their honeymoon in India, when they stayed at a tented jungle suite at a safari.
Nicole Kroytor said the owners cooked them a traditional Indian dinner each night.
“We stayed at a lot of fancy hotels while we were India,” Gary Kroytor said. “None of it felt as hospitable as Sher Bagh and the B&B experience there.”
Nicole Kroytor spoke of the gifts guests received each night, pointing to three maps in the Kashmir guest room at The Inn at Stockbridge’s cottage, where the couple added them to the décor.
They enjoy meeting guests and conveying the personal touch they received in India.
“We just liked that extra touch, so that’s kind of what we’re trying to figure out here,” Nicole Kroytor said.
This is not their first foray into hospitality.
Nicole Kroytor is a licensed travel agent and has worked in television production. Gary Kroytor has been an art director and set designer for film and television as well interior design for homes and exhibit design for museums.
They met working in Los Angeles and first opened an AirBnB in Arrowhead, Calif., in June of 2020. That was a three-bedroom A-frame that they remodeled. They ran that property, the Coco Chalet, as a dog-friendly accommodation, where they gave their guests goody bags with mugs and treats for dogs, taking a page from their India experience.
When they had their child, Gary Kroytor was working on "Hacks" and "Quantum Leap," two successful television shows, but his hour-and-a half commute meant that he didn’t often see his daughter awake.
“I wasn’t spending enough time with my family,” Gary Kroytor said. “And I kind of just got tired of the business.”
He considered investing in a friend’s comic book shop. They also deeply considered taking a decommissioned Boeing 727 and turning it into an AirBnB in Joshua Tree.
“We were kind of concerned to do an AirBnB,” Nicole Kroyter said. “It’s tough with that because there are a lot of restrictions coming.”
“AirBnBs aren’t the greatest in congested, populated areas because of what they do to renters,” Gary Kroytor said.
There was another issue in California: access to water. They were looking at a place in Taos, N.M., when they learned their offer for The Inn at Stockbridge was accepted, contingent upon a walk-through.
“Taos just wasn’t me,” Gary Kroytor said. “The Berkshires are me. When I came to the Berkshires, I knew it.”
He enjoys farm-to-table dining, that there are local producers of butter, fruit, vegetables and meat and, perhaps most of all, the culture here.
With a staff of 10 and plans to hire about five more for the summer, the Kroytors are looking forward to the busier summer season.
“It was very hard to run the kitchen with it all torn up,” Gary Kroytor said. “You only have a week to do it, because you have guests checking in. And I was really proud of us for being able to do it.”