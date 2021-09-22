PITTSFIELD — The Berkshire County unemployment rate continued to trend downward in July, dropping three-tenths of a percentage point to 6.0, according to figures released by the state Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development. The Berkshire rate is slightly higher than the state's unemployment rate of 5.4 percent. The national unemployment rate is 5.2 percent. Berkshire unemployment was 9.1 percent 12 months ago.
Unemployment in the county's two cities, North Adams and Pittsfield, and in Great Barrington, all experienced slight decreases last month. The jobless rates in both North Adams and Pittsfield each dropped three-tenths of a percentage point to 7.3 percent and 7.1 percent respectively. Pittsfield's rate is down 3.9 percent from a year ago while North Adams has dropped by 3.0 percent. Unemployment in Great Barrington dropped one-tenth of a percent to 5.7 percent last month, and is down 2.9 percent from a year ago.
