Urologist joins medical center

BENNINGTON, Vt. — Dr. Anthony Donaldson, a board-certified urologist, has joined Southwestern Vermont Medical Center, the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Putnam Medical group and Dr. Andrew Cowder at SVMC Urology.
Donaldson and Cowder worked together at Monument Urology in Bennington from 2009 to 2018. Donaldson received his medical degree from Dartmouth Medical School and a bachelor’s degree in history from Dartmouth College. He completed his residency training in urology at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center.
He has served as the department head of urology at the Naval Hospital Jacksonville in Florida and as a staff urologist at both Southwestern Vermont Medical Center and Glens Falls Hospital in New York.