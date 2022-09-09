USDA conducting nationwide Agricultural Census for 2022

The U.S. Department of Agriculture will be mailing the 2022 census of agriculture to millions of agriculture producers across all 50 states and Puerto Rico this fall.
The census will be mailed in phases, starting with an invitation to respond online in November followed by paper questionnaires in December.
Farm operations of all sizes, urban and rural, which produced and sold, or normally would have sold, $1,000 or more of agricultural product in 2022 are included in the agriculture census, which is taken every five years.
Information: nass.usda.gov/agcensus, 800-727-9540.