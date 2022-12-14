USDA conducting commercial floriculture survey in Northeast

Beginning in late December, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service will conduct the 2023 Commercial Floriculture Survey of the 2022 production year with approximately 2,700 producers throughout all 11 states in the Northeast.
The survey is a census of commercial floriculture operations that annually produce and sell at least $10,000 worth of fresh cut flowers, potted flowering plants, foliage plants, annual bedding and garden plants, herbaceous perennials, cut cultivated florist greens, propagative floriculture material and unfinished plants.
Growers will be asked to provide information on production area, sales of floriculture commodities, and the number of agricultural workers on their operations. Growers can complete the survey by mail, phone or online at agcounts.usda.gov. If NASS does not receive a grower’s completed questionnaire by Jan. 30, a representative may reach out to arrange an interview.
Information: NASS Northeastern Regional Field Office, 800-498-1518.