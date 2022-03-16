The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service is conducting the 2021 Organic Survey to gather new data on certified organic crops and livestock commodities in the United States.
The service mailed the survey to over 5,000 known certified organic farms and ranches in the northeastern U.S. The questionnaire asks producers to provide information on acreage, production and sales, as well as production and marketing practices.
Participants should respond by April 4. Producers can return their questionnaires by mail or complete them online at agcounts.usda.gov, using the new Respondent Portal.