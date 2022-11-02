USDA holding virtual Fall Data Users' Meeting

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service will host a virtual USDA Fall Data Users’ Meeting from noon to 3:30 p.m. Nov. 15.
The event is regularly held to share recent and pending program changes, and to solicit comments and input on various data and information programs important to agriculture. The meeting is free and open to the public. Links to the webinar will be shared with participants after registration.
Agenda/registration: tinyurl.com/2p9e4zhj. Information: Marisa Reuber, Marisa.Reuber@usda.gov, 202-690-3099.