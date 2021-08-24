The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service will begin measuring small grain production next month. During the first two weeks of September, a sample of small grain growers across the country will receive agricultural survey questionnaires from the department. The agency is taking a comprehensive look into the 2021 production and supply of small grains, including wheat, oats, barley and rye. More than 3,500 producers across six northeastern states are expected to be contacted.
NASS will analyze the survey information and publish the state and national results in the annual small grains summary and quarterly grain stocks report on Sept. 30. Information: NASS Northeastern Regional Field Office, 800-498-1518.