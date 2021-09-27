PITTSFIELD — The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Natural Resources Conservation Service has set batching dates in Massachusetts to rank applications for financial assistance through the Environmental Quality Incentives Program and Agricultural Management Assistance programs. All applications are ranked in batching periods.
The next batching date in Massachusetts is scheduled for Jan. 21. Pending available funding, additional batching period cut-off dates for EQIP and AMA will be March 18, May 20, and July 15.
The Conservation Stewardship Program will have one batching period cut-off date on March 18.
Ranking dates and the application process are subject to change. Contact the Berkshire County field office in Pittsfield for the latest information at 413-443-1776.