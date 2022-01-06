USDA sets ranking dates for conservation incentive contracts
PITTSFIELD — The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service in Massachusetts has announced application ranking dates for Conservation Incentive Contracts, a new option available through the federal Environmental Quality Incentive Program, a voluntary conservation program available for agricultural producers. The fiscal 2022 ranking dates in Massachusetts are: Jan. 21, March 18, May 20 and July 15.
The 2018 Farm Bill created the Conservation Incentive Contracts option to address high-priority conservation and natural resources concerns.
Producers should submit a signed application to the local NRCS field office indicating their interest in an EQIP-CIC contract. While applications are accepted on a continuous basis, interested producers should submit applications to their local NRCS office by ranking dates to be considered for the current funding period. Information: US Consolidated Farm Services Agency in Pittsfield, 413-443-1776.