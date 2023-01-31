USDA to conduct survey of cash rents and leases paid on agricultural land

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service this week will begin to conduct a survey of cash rents and leases paid for irrigated cropland, non-irrigated cropland, and permanent pasture.
Over 15,000 survey recipients across the northeastern U.S. have been selected for the survey, which provides the basis for estimates of the current year’s cash rents. Information from this survey is also used in the Farm Service Agency Conservation Reserve Program as an alternative soil rental rate prior to finalizing new rates each year.
The survey can be completed at agcounts.usda.gov, by mail or phone. If respondents do not complete the survey by Feb. 24, they may be contacted for an interview.
NASS will publish the survey results on Aug. 25 at quickstats.nass.usda.gov. Information: 800-498-1518, nass.usda.gov.