USDA to collect vegetable data from Northeast growers

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service will conduct the Vegetable Grower Inquiry Survey over the next few months.
The agency plans to collect data from vegetable growers across the United States, including over 3,000 in the Northeast.
NASS conducts this vegetable survey once per year to obtain the final acreage, production, and value of sales for fresh and processed vegetables to gather the data online and by phone interviews.
Growers provide information on crop acreage, production, and value of sales. The agency will compile and analyze the survey data and publish the results in a series of reports, including the Annual Vegetable Release, scheduled for Feb. 16.
All reports are available at www.nass.usda.gov/Publications/. Information: Northeastern Regional Field Office, 800-498-1518.