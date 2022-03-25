The U.S. Department of Agriculture's National Agricultural Statistics Service will be conducting its biannual agricultural labor survey in April. The survey will collect information about hired labor from more than 2,000 farmers and ranchers. NASS will publish survey results May 25 in the Farm Labor report available on its website.
In the survey, NASS asks producers to answer a variety of questions about hired farm labor on their operations, including total number of hired farm workers, the total hours worked, and total wages paid for the weeks of Jan. 9-15 and April 10-16. Survey participants can respond online at agcounts.usda.gov or by mail.
Participants can visit youtu.be/6oWSOjGTQzU for further instructions on completing the survey.
Information: Northeastern Regional Field Office, 800-498-1518, nass.usda.gov.