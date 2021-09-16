The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service will be conducting its biannual agricultural labor survey in October. The survey will collect information about hired labor from more than 2,000 farmers and ranchers throughout the northeastern United States. NASS will compile, analyze and publish the survey results Nov. 24 in the Farm Labor report on the NASS website.
The USDA and the U.S. Department of Labor will use the results of the survey to estimate the demand for, and availability of seasonal agricultural workers; establish minimum wage rates for agricultural workers; administer farm labor and recruitment placement programs; and assist legislators in determining labor policies. Survey participants can respond online at agcounts.usda.gov or by mail. Information:: NASS Northeastern Regional Field Office, 800-498-1518.