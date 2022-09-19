USDA survey to gather data on farm labor in the Northeastern Region

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's National Agricultural Statistics Service will conduct its biannual Agricultural Labor Survey in October.
The survey will collect information about hired labor from more than 2,000 farmers and ranchers in the 11-state Northeastern Region.
The data will be published Nov. 23 in the farm labor report that is available on the agency's website.
Survey recipients who do not respond by Oct. 19 may be contacted by agency to arrange an interview or will be sent a reminder email.
Participants are encouraged to visit youtu.be/6oWSOjGTQzU for further information and assistance with completing this survey. Information: 800-498-1518.