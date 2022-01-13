The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service will begin conducting its end-of-season surveys for the 2021 fruit and berry production season this month.
The surveys will collect information about acres, production and prices from more than 2,500 growers in the northeastern region of the United States.
The USDA’s Farm Service Agency relies on the average yields and prices to administer farm programs. Cooperative Extension uses the data to provide needed outreach and education, and state departments and agencies of agriculture use the information to aid growers.
For their convenience, survey participants have the option to respond online. As with all NASS surveys, information provided by respondents is confidential by law.
NASS will compile, analyze, and publish survey results in the May 4 Noncitrus Fruit and Nuts Report. Information: NASS Northeastern Regional Field Office, 800-498-1518.