The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service will be sending surveys to more than 1,000 northeastern dairy farms as it compiles information for its 2022 milk-production report.
The service conducts the survey in the Northeast every January, April, July and October. The survey asks milk producers to provide the number of milk cows in the herd, number of cows milked and total milk production for the first day of the month.
The service will mail the questionnaires to all producers selected for the survey in late March. To ensure that all survey participants have an opportunity to respond, service interviewers will contact producers who do not respond by mail or online, to conduct telephone interviews.
The organization safeguards the privacy of all respondents and publishes only aggregate data, ensuring that no individual operation or producer can be identified.
Survey results will be published in the milk-production report to be released April 20.
Information: NASS Northeastern Regional Field Office; 800-498-1518.