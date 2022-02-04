The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service will be conducting a nationwide survey of food producers to determine their plans for the upcoming growing season. The survey will be mailed to more than 6,000 producers across the northeastern United States this month, asking producers to provide information about the types of crops they intend to plant in 2022, how many acres they intend to plant and the amounts of grain and oilseed they store on their farms. Producers can respond online at agcounts.usda.gov or by mail. Those who do not respond by Feb. 26 may be contacted for an interview.
In accordance with federal law, NASS keeps responses confidential and publishes data in aggregate form only, ensuring that no individual operation or producer can be identified. Survey results will be published in the Prospective Plantings and quarterly Grain Stocks reports on March 31. These and all NASS reports are available online at nass.usda.gov/Publications. Information: NASS Northeastern Regional Field Office, 800-498-1518.