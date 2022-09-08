USDA survey to measure milk production by Northeast dairy farms

Thousands of milk producers across the country will receive surveys from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service as the agency collects information for the 2022 milk production reports.
The agency will mail the questionnaires to all producers selected for the survey in late September. To ensure all survey participants have an opportunity to respond, agency interviewers will contact producers who do not respond by mail or online to conduct interviews.
The agency’s Northeastern Regional Field Office conducts the milk production survey in the region every January, April, July and October. The survey asks milk producers to provide the number of milk cows in the herd, number of cows milked, and total milk production for the first day of the month.
Survey results will be published in the milk production report to be released on Oct. 20. Information: NASS Northeastern Regional Field Office at (800) 498-1518.