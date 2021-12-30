Beginning in January, 15,000 agricultural producers across the country and various segments of U.S. agriculture will receive an invitation to assist in the online 2022 Census of Agriculture Content Test.
The content test, which will run through the spring, is a crucial part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Agricultural Statistics Service’s preparation for the once-every-five-years census of agriculture.
Participants will be asked to complete the 2022 Census of Agriculture online questionnaire via a new-respondent portal aimed to improve the reporting experience for all producers.
Information: nass.usda.gov/AgCensus.