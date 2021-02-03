PITTSFIELD — The Berkshire Vaccine Collaborative has launched a new website containing comprehensive information on how to access the Berkshire area COVID-19 vaccination clinics.
The new site, www.getvaccinatedberkshires.org, was developed to provide a consolidated resource with information about the COVID-19 vaccines, to provide resources on the state’s vaccination phases and vaccine availability, and to aid the public in making appointments at the three large mass vaccination clinic sites in the Berkshires.
The website will be updated regularly as more clinics are scheduled throughout February and the coming months and as the state continues to move through Phase 2 and into Phase 3, which is estimated to run through the remainder of winter and into the spring.