PITTSFIELD — Gwendolyn VanSant, the CEO of Bridge, and Greylock Federal Credit Union both received awards recently at the National Community Action Conference in Boston. Both VanSant and Greylock were nominated for their awards by the Berkshire Community Action Council.
VanSant received the National Drum Major for Justice Award, which is given to an individual who has not only worked to examine structural race, gender, and other inequities within their community action agency and community, but also have built the capacity to address equity within their agency and communities to ensure all families have access to opportunity.
Greylock Federal Credit Union was awarded the National Community Action Corporate Partnership Award, which is given to a corporation or business that has exhibited a long-term commitment to supporting community action or worked directly to impact economic growth and increase opportunity for children and families in their community, state, region, or the nation.