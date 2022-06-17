Vascular specialist Dr. David Cohen joins Berkshire Medical Center

PITTSFIELD — Dr. David Cohen, a board certified and fellowship trained specialist in vascular medicine, has been appointed to the medical staff of Berkshire Medical Center and the provider staff of Berkshire Surgical Services of BMC.
He specializes in diagnosis and treatment of venous diseases including varicose veins, chronic venous insufficiency, venous ulcerations, deep thrombosis and spider veins. Some treatments he provides include thermal and nonthermal ablations, phlebectomy and sclerotherapy services.
Cohen comes to the Berkshires from New Jersey, where he had served as a provider and vein specialist with Advanced Vascular Associates in Morristown. He was previously the medical director of Circulatory Care of New Jersey in Paramus.
He received his medical degree from Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons, and completed his residency in internal medicine at the University of Michigan. Cohen is board certified in internal medicine and cardiovascular disease, and was fellowship trained in cardiology at Albert Einstein College of Medicine in the Bronx, N.Y., and interventional cardiology at Westchester County Medical Center in Valhalla, N.Y.