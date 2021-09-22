GREAT BARRINGTON — Vault Gallery at the corner of Castle and Main streets in Great Barrington is marking its 20th anniversary. Opened in 2002, the gallery has shown work from several prestigious artists, including Boston Globe photographer Craig Walker, who formerly worked for The Berkshire Eagle. Walker won the Pulitzer Prize for feature photography in 2010 and 2012 while working for The Denver Post, and was a finalist for the same award in 2019 while working for The Globe.
Leonard Baskin, Barry Moser and painter Alice Neel have also had their work displayed at The Vault. Marilyn Kalish’s Lady MacBeth was acquired by Shakespeare & Co. The Vault’s client list has reached over 3,000 people from all over the world.